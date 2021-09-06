‘Miracle’ as missing infant found from riverbank after three days

In what was termed as a miracle, an infant was found near a riverbank three days after he went missing in the north of Sydney.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the missing infant named Anthony “AJ” Elfalak was recovered from a nearby riverbank after he went missing on Friday.

The three-year-old’s father Anthony Elfalak, speaking with the press, said that his son will be taken to a hospital. He added that the child was “clinging” to his mother.

“It’s a miracle,” Elfalak said. “He has been bitten by ants and he has fallen over, but he is alive. He is alive. It’s amazing. My leg, my hips, my ankles, I can’t walk.”

“I have been in the bush for four days with no sleep. We didn’t stop.”

Anthony Elfalak found the incident to be strange, claiming that the infant has never wandered off. The family moved to the area a few months after Anthony was fired from his company due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NSW Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman believed the missing infant survived for three days because of having access to water, adding that an investigation will take place.

“The longer something goes on, the more worried you become you won’t get an outcome such as this … it’s a good news story for the entire community,” Chapman said.

A healthcare worker named Gerry Pike said there were very few lacerations on the legs, adding that the child was a little survivor.