Missing child found murdered after being raped in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: The body of the missing child from Malikpur village on August 15 – who went out to play – was found in the river, allegedly raped and murdered, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the police officials revealed that the suspect had physically assaulted a six-year-old child and dumped the body in the canal.

The police officials revealed that the prime suspect was a 12-year-old cousin of the victim, who had taken the child on a bicycle before committing the crime.

On the complaint of the victim’s father – Muhammad Ahmed – Station House Officer (SHO) of the local police station – Abid Ashiq Mehar – along with the police officials reviewed the CCTV footage from nearby areas in which the victim can be seen travelling on a bicycle with his 12-year-old cousin.

The 12-year-old suspect confessed to the heinous crime in police custody, admitting to assaulting and then discarding the child’s body in a canal.

Based on the suspect’s confession and the police officials recovered the body from the canal, meanwhile, a case has been registered.