Missing mother, daughter found dead in pond

A Texas mother and her young daughter were found dead after their family had reported them missing hours earlier, according to local police.

Lauren Bonvillian, 33, and her daughter Savannah Bagley, 4, were reported missing Sunday night.

Later, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the pair had been discovered deceased in their vehicle following the alert.

An investigation revealed their vehicle was traveling westbound, left the roadway and overturned. The car was found wrecked in a pond, according to authorities.

“We are saddened to announce a tragic ending to this case. Lauren and Savannah were located deceased late this afternoon in Hill County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and everyone affected by this tragedy,” police wrote in a social media post.