Salim Baloch’s killing exposes ‘missing persons’ propaganda in Balochistan

QUETTA: A man previously listed as a missing person, Salim Baloch, has been identified as a commander of the banned terrorist organisation “Fitna Al Hindustan,” who was killed during an operation by security forces in Turbat.

According to security sources, Salim Baloch was involved in terrorist activities, including a major attack carried out on January 31, 2026, in Balochistan.

Social media accounts associated with the terrorist organisations, as well as India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), confirmed his death and described him as one of their commanders who was killed while fighting security forces.

Officials said his death has raised questions about the “missing persons” narrative in Balochistan. They said that certain individuals previously reported as missing were later found to have links with terrorists organizations.

Authorities also referred to previous cases in which individuals listed as missing by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) were later killed in security operations and identified as members of banned outfits.

Among the prominent cases were Burhan Baloch and Hafeez Baloch, killed in Mastung; Abdul Hameed and Rashid Baloch; Suhaib Lango, killed during an operation in Kalat in 2025; and Kareem Jan, who was killed in the Gwadar attack in March 2024. Abdul Wadud, killed in a naval base attack, was also included in missing persons lists.

Security sources said that activist groups such as the BYC have previously described Salim Baloch and others as forcibly disappeared.

They further said that the narrative surrounding so-called missing persons is used to justify terrorist actions and to influence youth through what they described as a misleading sense of deprivation.

These organisations ultimately hand over Baloch youth to “Fitna-ul-Hindustan,” which exploits their emotions and recruits them for armed rebellion and terrorist activities.

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Hina Parvez Butt, said in a statement on social media that for years BYC projected Salim Baloch as a “missing person,” but the terror outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has now acknowledged him as one of its commanders.

She said that this demonstrates how the “missing persons” narrative is weaponized by BYC and Paank to shield their parent outfits, the Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front.