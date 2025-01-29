web analytics
Missing Persons Commission head Faqir Mohammad Khokhar passes away

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Former Supreme Court (SC) judge and recently appointed Missing Persons Commission head Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, 80, has passed away.

As per details, the death of ex-SC judge was confirmed by his family members. The funeral prayer for Faqir Mohammad Khokhar will be offered in Lahore.

Justice Khokhar had been battling health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment at Services Hospital in Lahore.

Read more: Missing Persons Commission reports lowest cases in six Years

Faqir Mohammad Khokhar was recently appointed as the head of the Missing Persons Commission.

The Missing Persons Commission, tasked with investigating enforced disappearances, was first established in 2010, under the leadership of Justice (retd) Kamal Mansoor Alam.

Iqbal, the former NAB chairman, had been serving as the commission’s head since 2011.

