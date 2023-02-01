Missing Persons commission submits report in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The missing persons commission in a report submitted in the Supreme Court said that 2256 cases of missing persons have been pending with the commission.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances reported to the apex court that 27 missing persons were traced in January 2023. “Last month 24 persons were recovered, while three persons have been in jails in various cases against them,” the commission informed the court in its report.

“Ten other cases were dismissed, which were not related with missing persons,” according to the report.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was established in 2011 to trace the missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organizations responsible for it.

“During January 2023, 77 cases belong to Balochistan,” the commission reported.

The missing persons commission in its report submitted details of the cases from March 2011 to January 31.

“Overall, 9294 cases of missing persons were filed till January 31 and 7031 were tackled,” according to the report.

