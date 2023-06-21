‘Missing Titanic submarine’ dead-bolted with 17 bolts from outside

The missing Titanic submarine was sealed with 17 dead-bolts and the only way out for the missing people is to find and open the vessel.

A reporter David Pogue from an international media outlet who once took a trip in the Titanic submarine shared details of the vessels.

He said that the crew of the submarine close it from the outside with 17 bolts and there was no other way out other than opening it from the outside.

The vessel has seven functions which can help it to resurface but in the case of a submarine trapped underwater there is no way out unless the water starts leaking into the pod, he added.

The reporter revealed that he was hesitant when he was getting into the Titanic submarine back in November as equipment appeared “off the shelf.”

He said “You steer this sub with an Xbox game controller, some of the ballast is abandoned construction pipes,”

It is important to mention here that the U.S. Coast Guard said that a boat on the surface – the Polar Prince – lost contact with the submarine, called the Titan, about one hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the site of the Titanic’s wreckage

Two Pakistanis Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were also on the submarine that went missing while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.