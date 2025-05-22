‘Mission Impossible’ actor recalls shocking scene cut from film

Actor Josh Holloway, who starred in ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,’ recalled a horrifying scene that was cut from the film.

The 2011 film, led by Hollywood action star Tom Cruise, saw Holloway playing IMF agent Trevor Hanaway.

In the cold open of the film, Hanaway was killed by an assassin (Lea Seydoux) and died in the arms of his lover and fellow IMF agent Jane Carter (Paula Patton).

While the final cut of the scene showed Josh Holloway’s character perishing in a quick manner, the Hollywood actor revealed that the original cut was much horrifying than the final cut.

“In the original script, Paula Patton comes out and finds me dying, but I’m not dead yet. And then I start to whisper her the codes and I die. So she has to cut me open, put her hand up in my heart, re-pump my heart, and make me come back alive. Then I tell her the codes, and she lets me die again,” he said in a recent interview with a US media outlet.

However, the makers of ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol’ decided against including the scene in the film as it would have made the audience hate Jane Carter.

“After they watched it, they said, ‘It’s just too harsh,’ and, ‘The audience is going to hate Paula because she revives you to get information, and then lets you die again, and you’re supposed to be in love,’” Josh Holloway recalled.

His revelations about the 2011 film come as Hollywood star Tom Cruise is promoting ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’

The film, considered Tom Cruise’s final outing in the franchise, is set to hit theatres on May 23.