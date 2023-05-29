Major detail for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ surfaces

Hollywood film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ will be the longest film of the action franchise.

A US news website reported that the seventh film of the series will be two hours and 36 minutes, excluding credits. It will overtake ‘Mission: Impossible Fallout’, which had a run time of two hours and 27 minutes.

.@TomCruise and Hayley Atwell join forces in #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Only in theatres July 12. pic.twitter.com/842lei7wrI — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 25, 2023

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ will tell the story of Ethan Hunt and the IMF team tracking down a new weapon which threatens humanity if it falls into the wrong hands.

A deadly race started after the fate of the world becomes at stake.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively. The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed flick will release on July 12 2023. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.

Moreover, he has co-produced the film with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jake Myers, Brian Oliver and Marco Valerio Pugini.