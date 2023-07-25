‘Mission: Impossible – Part Two’ director planning amazing action scene

Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie is looking to amaze fans there would be an amazing underwater scene in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two‘.

Actor Tom Cruise, who performed jaw-dropping stunts in the ‘Mission: Impossible‘ franchise, has worked with Christopher McQuarrie in underwater scenes in films ‘Edge Of Tomorrow‘ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation‘.

The director is planning to take the action to a new level with an underwater scene in ‘Mission: Impossible 8‘.

“We’ve done underwater in ‘Edge of Tomorrow‘, and we worked underwater in ‘Rogue Nation‘, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences,” he said. “And we analyse why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area.

“Everything you’re looking at in ‘Dead Reckoning‘ is the application of knowledge from previous sequences.”

It is pertinent to mention that Christopher McQuarrie revealed that he and Tom Cruise used to plan the films before working on them.

“Tom and I never obsess about executing the plan. We always have a direction, we always have a place we’re going. In our trying to describe the process, in retrospect, it sounds as though what we do is just flying by the seat of our pants and making it up as we go along. That’s not an accurate description. You are definitely flying in a direction, you’re definitely prepared,” he said.

Christopher McQuarrie added, “You couldn’t be that cavalier without somebody getting seriously physically hurt. These things are planned within an inch of their life. Along the way, we see a shiny object and go for it.”