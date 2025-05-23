web analytics
'Mission: Impossible' star recalls encountering polar bear on set

Hollywood actor Hayley Atwell stars in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ alongside action star Tom Cruise.

Atwell signed on to the franchise in 2019 for the seventh title in the blockbuster franchise.

The Hollywood actor made her franchise debut as a world-class thief character, Grace, opposite Tom Cruise.

The character later becomes a full-fledged member of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ force.

As the cast of ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ gears up for the film’s release, Hayley Atwell has revealed their encounters with dangerous wildlife while shooting the film around the world.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor recalled visiting Svalbard near the North Pole for a sequence as well as South Africa for the grand finale.

“We had to stop shooting because a polar bear walked across the [Arctic] set, and that is something I’d never thought I would hear myself say,” Hayley Atwell said.

She added, “In South Africa, we had to stop the car because a tortoise was walking across our path. We had to wait for him to cross before we carried on, and we were like, ‘Just another day on Mission.’”

Apart from Atwell and Tom Cruise, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ also stars Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Angela Bassett, among others.

The film releases in theatres today (May 23) and is considered the conclusion of the franchise started by Tom Cruise in 1996.

In an earlier interview, the Hollywood actor confirmed ‘Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning’ to be the last in the franchise, saying, “It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.”

