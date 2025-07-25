‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ gets OTT release date

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ led by Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, is set to arrive on OTT platforms after ruling over the box office.

Released on May 23, the eighth and final title in the blockbuster franchise earned over $500 million at the worldwide box office.

The makers have now announced plans to release the film on OTT platforms.

In a post on X, ‘Mission: Impossible’ official page shared a new BTS video announcing the digital release of the film.

“Around the world, you showed up. Now bring home Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Digital August 19 and see it in theatres today,” read the caption.

As reported by US media outlets, the film, touted as the last outing for Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, will be available for purchase and rental on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home from August 19.

According to reports, fans who buy the film will gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, exclusive commentary and deleted footage.

Additionally, the ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ makers will also provide a behind-the-scenes look at the aeroplane and ocean stunts by Tom Cruise.

As per the official synopsis for the film, “The Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence, has divided people and countries to a staggering degree, and Ethan Hunt is pretty much the only chance of staving off global nuclear annihilation. The original AI source code is on a Russian submarine at the bottom of the Bering Sea, and Ethan holds the key to unlock it.”