‘Mission Majnu’ is a joke and netizens can’t stop laughing

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood propaganda film ‘Mission Majnu‘ was released and netizens can’t stop laughing over it.

The trailer of the Sidharth Malhotra- starrer became a butt of jokes as it had factual errors and blunders regarding Pakistan’s culture.

Twitter users came up with hilarious posts after the trailer of the film, which Bollywood hilariously claims to be “based on real events”, aired and streamed on social media and OTT platforms.

Here are some of the funniest reactions.

Bollywood literally thinks that every conversation in Pakistan starts with “adaab” and ends with “Janab”.

“Adaab ! Aur sunao Janab” 😂#MissionMajnu — عائشہ چیمہ (@TheAyeshaCh) January 11, 2023

Majnu bhai ko eid k dino mein spying karne ka time hi nahee milay ga. Mission waise hi flop ho jana. https://t.co/Xd7aCB9DNl — Shahid (@mshahid_s) January 11, 2023

Bro has no idea how much attention a darzi attracts in Pakistan😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cAFI3yzTGy — Sadaf | صدف (@sadsnaqvi) January 10, 2023

‘Mission Majnu‘ will see Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna playing leading roles in the “flop comedy”. The story is written by Parveez Sheikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

The film, which will release on 20th January this year, is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Amar Butala, Garima Mehta and Ronnie Screwvala produced the film.

