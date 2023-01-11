Thursday, January 12, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

‘Mission Majnu’ is a joke and netizens can’t stop laughing

test

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood propaganda film ‘Mission Majnu‘ was released and netizens can’t stop laughing over it.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The trailer of the Sidharth Malhotra- starrer became a butt of jokes as it had factual errors and blunders regarding Pakistan’s culture.

Twitter users came up with hilarious posts after the trailer of the film, which Bollywood hilariously claims to be “based on real events”, aired and streamed on social media and OTT platforms.

Here are some of the funniest reactions.

Mission Majnu‘ will see Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna playing leading roles in the “flop comedy”. The story is written by Parveez Sheikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

Related – Pakistan’s Mehwish Hayat slams Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan over production of Netflix’s ‘Bard of Blood

The film, which will release on 20th January this year, is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Amar Butala, Garima Mehta and Ronnie Screwvala produced the film.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.