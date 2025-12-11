Mitchell Hay helps put New Zealand on top in West Indies Test

Mitchell Hay scored an aggressive half-century on his Test debut to help New Zealand to a 41-run lead over the West Indies at the close of play on day two of the second Test in Wellington on Thursday.

The Black Caps were 278 all out with about an hour to play in the final session, after the West Indies scored 205 at the Basin Reserve.

At stumps, the visitors were 32-2 in their second innings, with Brandon King (15) and Kavem Hodge (3) at the crease.

Michael Rae and Jacob Duffy took a wicket each as New Zealand got through 10 overs in fading light.

Hay scored 61 from 93 deliveries, playing with poise in his first taste of Test cricket. He hit nine fours and a six.

Anderson Phillip was the pick of the visiting bowlers, taking 3-70 in 13 overs. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach had figures of 2-43.

The 25-year-old Hay came to the crease at 117-4 after Rachin Ravindra, for five, and Devon Conway, who made 60, fell in back-to-back overs immediately after lunch.

He quickly found his feet at Test level, at ease with the pace and movement of the Basin Reserve wicket.

Hay and Daryl Mitchell combined for a 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with Hay the aggressor, leaving Mitchell in the unusual position of playing anchor. Mitchell fell just before tea for 25.

Hay eventually hooked a ball to Roach in the deep, ending his fine knock. Following Hay’s dismissal, Zak Foulkes added 23 unbeaten runs but ran out of partners.

Earlier, Conway batted well for his 60 from 108 balls before feathering down the leg side to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach soon after lunch.

Conway and Kane Williamson, who was out near the end of the morning session for 37, steadied the New Zealand innings after captain Tom Latham was bowled by Roach for 11.

After the hosts resumed on their overnight 24-0, Williamson came to the crease at 36-1, and New Zealand’s record run-scorer punished some erratic bowling as he hit seven fours in his 46-ball stay.

Conway was given a life when dropped by Shai Hope at leg slip on 28.

He took advantage and had put on 67 for the second wicket when Phillip bowled Williamson with an unplayable swinging delivery that took the top of the off-stump.

Seam bowler Blair Tickner dislocated his shoulder on day one and will not bowl or field for the rest of the match, the hosts said.

Tickner, who took 4-32 in a career-best effort on Tuesday, was taken to the hospital after being injured while fielding and will only bat if necessary.