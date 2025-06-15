Mitchell Johnson slams Hazlewood for prioritising IPL over WTC final

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has criticised Josh Hazlewood for his decision to return to the IPL 2025 just before the WTC final.

A day earlier, South Africa sealed a five-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s, their first ICC title in 27 years.

Following the defeat in the ultimate Test, Mitchell Johnson raised doubts over the effectiveness of the Australian bowling lineup, including Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

“Our successful ‘big four’ bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon can’t be taken for granted as a lock going forward either,” he wrote in a column for an Australian publication.

The former Australian fast bowler was specifically critical of Jos Hazlewood’s decision to return to the delayed IPL 2025.

“We have seen concerns about Hazlewood’s fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows. Lyon didn’t look his best on day three either,” Mitchell Johnson stated.

It is worth noting here that the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week during the border tensions between India and Pakistan.

More than a week later, the tournament resumed as the BCCI rescheduled the final from May 25 to June 3.

At the time, Mitchell Johnson advised Australian players to skip the IPL 2025, while also calling for the end of the edition altogether.

“If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques. It’s a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back,” the former Australia fast bowler wrote in his column.

However, Josh Hazlewood, who was a part of RCB, returned to India for the playoffs and the final, with the WTC final starting on June 11.