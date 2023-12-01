Mitchell Marsh expects fast, bouncy pitch for Perth test against Pakistan

Just before the “West Test” series between Pakistan and Australia, scheduled to start on December 14, the all-rounder Mitchell Marsh shared his excitement with the media.

Talking to media in Perth, Australia, Marsh expressed approval of the stadium’s wicket, calling it the best in the world as the fast and bouncy nature of the pitch offers a fair chance to batters and bowlers.

“This is the best wicket in the world. I haven’t played any Test match in Perth, but if I got selected, I would be super excited to feature in West Test. This pitch is fast and bouncy, this is what you want as a player which brings batter and bowler both an equal chance to contest,” Marsh said.

Marsh is happy and excited to be a part of the Australian team across all formats, stressing his consistent batting method over the past couple of years.

“I love being part of the Australian team, whatever the format it is. It’s an absolute pleasure to play for this team from the last few years. I think I have found my most consistent method of batting from the last couple of years,” he said.