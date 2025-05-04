Peshawar Zalmi’s Mitchell Owen set to join PBKS for IPL 2025

Batter Mitchell Owen, currently representing Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 10, is set to join Punjab Kings for the IPL 2025.

The right-handed batter will replace Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury.

According to Indian media outlets, the Australian batter will join PBKS once Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 10 campaign concludes.

Mitchell Owen has reportedly been picked by PBKS for INR 3 crore for the ongoing IPL 2025.

The right-handed batter joined Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement for Corbin Bosch, who withdrew from the PSL 10 after Mumbai Indians picked him as a replacement for Lizaad Williams.

Meanwhile, Zalmi are fifth on the points table, and are set to play their final group-stage match on May 9.

Owen might not be able to join PBKS for the IPL 2025 until May 18 in case the side qualifies for the playoffs.

Pertinent to note here that the 23-year-old shot to fame during the previous Big Bash League (BBL) season.

He finished as the leading run-scorer and also smashed 108 off 42 balls in the final, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Following his exceptional outing in the BBL, Mitchell Owen featured in the SA20 and the ongoing PSL 10.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.