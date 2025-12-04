Mitchell Starc breaks Wasim Akram’s Test record

Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc scripted history under lights at the Gabba on Thursday, overtaking Pakistan great Wasim Akram during the ongoing Ashes clash against England.

Starc became the highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Test cricket, leaving behind the legendary Pakistani pacer.

He crossed the landmark by dismissing Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in a devastating opening spell of the day-night Test, taking his tally to 415 wickets in just 102 matches.

Akram had previously held the record with 414 wickets from 104 Tests.

Most Wickets in Test cricket by Left-Arm Pacers:

Player Team Matches Wickets

Mitchell Starc Australia 102 415*

Wasim Akram Pakistan 104 414

Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 111 355

Trent Boult New Zealand 78 317

Mitchell Johnson Australia 73 313

Moreover, Starc also strengthened his remarkable dominance in pink-ball cricket.

He now has 84 wickets in day-night Tests, the most by any bowler globally, and has become the first player in Test history to claim more than 20 wickets against a single opponent in pink-ball matches.

Australia went into the match with an all-pace bowling attack, resting veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for only the second time at home since 2012, while regular skipper Pat Cummins was unavailable for the contest.

Despite the early jolts, England responded through a measured recovery led by opener Zak Crawley, who top-scored with 76 from 93 balls, striking 11 boundaries.

Joe Root anchored the innings with a composed unbeaten 88, while Brook added a brisk 31 before becoming Starc’s third victim of the day.

At the time of filing, England were 240-6, with Root and Will Jacks at the crease.