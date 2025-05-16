Mitchell Starc opts out of return to IPL 2025: report

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has reportedly decided to opt out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

He has become the second Australian player to have dropped out of the rescheduled tournament after Jake Fraser-McGurk made a similar decision.

Both Australian players were signed by the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025.

A report by FOX Sports has now revealed that Mitchell Starc will not return to the IPL to play for the Delhi Capitals.

According to the report, the left-arm pacer has made the decision to focus on the World Test Championship final against South Africa on June 11 at Lord’s.

It is worth noting here that the Delhi Capitals were playing in Dharamsala when a match was abandoned because of what officials said was a floodlight failure.

The ground staff swiftly evacuated the players, including Mitchell Starc, off the ground in the team bus.

There has not been an official confirmation either from Delhi Capitals or the IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans top the 10-team table and are almost sure to reach the playoffs starting May 29.

Earlier, it was reported that England players, including Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, will leave their IPL franchises after the group stage.

South Africa players are also set to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs to prepare for the WTC final.

“As it stands, we’re not budging on this,” coach Shukri Conrad said in an earlier interview.