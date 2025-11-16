Mitchell ton steers New Zealand to severn-run win in first West Indies ODI

A fighting Daryl Mitchell century set up a tense seven-run win for New Zealand over West Indies in the first one-day international in Christchurch on Sunday.

A hobbling Mitchell struck 119 as the home side posted 269-7. The West Indies accelerated late in their chase to reach 262-6 but it was in vain.

Sherfane Rutherford scored 55 and Justin Greaves an unbeaten 38 off 24 balls in the middle order but their clean hitting wasn’t enough.

West Indies needed 20 off the final over by seamer Jacob Duffy, and a six from Romario Shepherd (26 not out) left nine needed from the last two balls.

Duffy held his nerve, putting the home side ahead in the three-match series heading into game two in Napier on Wednesday.

Mitchell’s innings stood out on a testing pitch as he reached a seventh ODI century despite batting a groin injury.

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young fell to successive deliveries from Matthew Forde, bringing 34-year-old Mitchell — rated the world’s third best ODI batsman — to the crease with New Zealand on 24-2.

Opener Devon Conway scored 49 but the other batsmen struggled for timing apart from Mitchell, who struck many of his 12 fours and two sixes on the leg side.

Mitchell’s injury prevented him from fielding but he unleashed a powerful pull off seamer Jayden Seales to raise his century in the 46th over. He fell to Seales, caught in the deep in the final over.

He said his 118-ball knock felt like hard work on a surface offering inconsistent bounce.

“There wasn’t a fluent way to go about your innings. You kind of had to find ways to put pressure on them and absorb pressure at other times,” said Mitchell, who was unsure about his fitness for the rest of the series.

“There’s a little bit of a niggle there, so we’ll wake up in the morning and see how that feels.”

Seales was the most successful West Indies bowler, taking 3-41.

West Indies began their response cautiously, with opener Alick Athanaze (29) and Keacy Carty (32) taking 18 overs to compile their second-wicket partnership of 60.

Captain Shai Hope, whose 37 gave the innings some impetus, said he wanted more from his specialist batsmen.

“If I was to be very critical, the batters need to step up a bit more, especially at the top, myself included, I got out at a very crucial time there,” he said.

“A few of us need to go a bit bigger.”

Kyle Jamieson was the best of New Zealand’s bowlers, taking 3-52.