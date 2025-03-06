AEW star praises Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

In a shocking turn of events at WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock, sending waves through the wrestling world. The moment caught the attention of fans everywhere, including top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Former AEW champion,MJF, known for his sharp commentary and rivalry with Cody Rhodes, called John Cena’s heel turn ‘awesome’ and made it clear that this moment was a must-watch in the world of professional wrestling.

At WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked everyone by attacking Cody Rhodes, who had rejected The Rock’s offer of fame and fortune.

John Cena, on the other hand, seemed more than willing to strike a deal with The Rock, joining forces in a surprise alliance that left fans buzzing.

The shocking moment even saw hip-hop artist Travis Scott join the fray, adding to the chaotic scene. For years, John Cena had been the embodiment of the good guy in wrestling, so his move to the dark side was unexpected and dramatic.

MJF, who is no stranger to controversy and has had his own issues with Cody Rhodes, expressed his excitement about the surprising turn of events during a recent interview.

He explained how Cena’s heel turn was an unforgettable moment that fans should appreciate for what it was.

MJF stated, “Yes, I was watching it. I was watching it live. It was an awesome moment, and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was point-blank, end of discussion.”

MJF, a passionate wrestling fan since childhood, has always made it clear that he keeps up with all wrestling promotions, including WWE. He believes that to be a top performer, it’s important to stay informed about everything happening in the wrestling world.

MJF added that if wrestlers don’t stay updated, they’re not truly taking their careers seriously. “If you’re a top guy and you don’t watch or consume as much pro wrestling as you possibly can, can you call yourself a student of the game? No, you absolutely cannot,” MJF said.

Aside from his wrestling career, MJF has been making strides in Hollywood as well. He recently got involved in acting, with a role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, where he is expected to play one of Gilmore’s sons.