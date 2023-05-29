MNA Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed Khan quits PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed Khan quit the party following May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, Jameel Ahmed Khan said that he served in the armed forces for 13 years and he is proud that his son is also performing his duties as a lieutenant for the defence of Pakistan.

He condemned the May 9 violence saying that the state’s writ was challenged by the violent protestors and building and installations of armed forces was attacked.

Furthermore, those who were responsible for May 9 violence must be punished for their crimes.

Read more: Another PTI leader jumps ship over May 9 violence

Earlier, PTI leader from Swabi Irshad Khan announced that today he has officially parted ways with the party chairman Imran Khan.

He said that he joined the party three years ago on some conditions. I told the PTI chairman Imran Khan to not name-call the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman in every rally and not accuse people as it may land him in trouble, he added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.