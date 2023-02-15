MNA Noor Alam Khan announces to oppose Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD: The dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Noor Alam Khan has announced opposing the federal government’s Finance Bill to impose new taxes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan said that he would sacrifice his seat rather than vote in favour of the Finance Bill. “I oppose the imposition of tax on marriage halls. The government should provide relief to the poor people instead of making tall claims.”

While slamming the government, the NA lawmaker asked the authorities to control the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He added that smuggling is continued through green channels.

Noor Alam Khan questioned, “The government should tell the nation about the law that allows it to hold dialogues with dollar smugglers.”

He said that his country is Pakistan, not Afghanistan. He added that urea, flour and US dollars are being smuggled to Afghanistan.

Finance Bill 2023

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 or the “mini-budget” in the National Assembly as the coalition government rushes to fulfil the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure the loan programme needed to avoid a default.

Addressing the lower house of parliament, the finance minister compared the performance of the previous PML-N and PTI governments.

The finance minister also announced to increase General Sales Tax GST rate from 17 to 18% and increasing the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes.

Mini-budget proposals

Govt has increased GST on luxury items from 17% to 25%

Increase in federal excise duty on cigarettes and fizzy drinks.

Increase in federal excise duty on cement

GST has been increased from 17pc to 18pc

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) handouts increased to Rs400bn from Rs360bn

FDE on business and first-class air tickets to now be Rs20,000 or 50% — whichever is higher

GST to not be imposed on essential goods.

