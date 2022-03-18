MNAs at Sindh House should be transferred to a zoo: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that it would be better to shift the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) at the Sindh House to a zoo, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to ARY News following the PTI workers’ attack at the Sindh House, clarified that the violence was not the party policy. He, however, said that the people have gone angry over the lawmakers who have sold their consciences.

“Sindh House is a sensitive area and other residences are also situated there. The MNAs of the Sindh House should be shifted to the far-flung areas. It would be better to shift those MNAs of the Sindh House to a zoo.”

The federal minister said that the same scenes will be seen every day if the MNAs kept residing there.

Slamming the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon, Fawad said that Sharjeel Memon should make claims as per the circumstances as he would not be able to enter Islamabad if the government does not allow it.

Sindh House protest

“Chief justice should take notice and order to transfer these lotas [turncoats] far from the populated areas,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

Earlier in the day, a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers has entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest.

After protesting at the main gate, the PTI workers suddenly stormed the building and broke the main to enter the building while raising slogans against the opposition and turncoats.

Islamabad police arrested the PTI workers. Two Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who came with the PTI protestors were also arrested by the police.

The law and order situation was brought under control after the timely action of Islamabad police who have cleared the premises from the protestors.

