MNAs from PPP, PTI, PML-N, PML-Q inside Sindh House: sources

ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from PPP, PML-N, PTI, PML-Q and other parties are present inside the Sindh House with provincial police securing the premise, ARY NEWS reported.

The details have been shared by the sources having knowledge of the arrangements being made inside the Sindh House to secure lawmakers ahead of the no-trust move. They said that all rooms of the Sindh House are being booked in the name of MNAs and MPAs.

“The matters related to PPP lawmakers are being handled by Sharjeel Memon while Atta Ullah Tarar is handling PML-N MNAs at the Sindh House,” they said and added, “the security at the Sindh House is handled by special branch of Sindh police under the command of security official of Bilawal House Colonel (retd) Babar.”

The sources shared that other than treasury lawmakers, 16 MNAs of the PML-N are also present inside the Sindh House. “Members from PML-Q and other opposition parties are also present inside the house,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister and top PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that some PTI MNAs are being kept at Sindh House in Islamabad and said that a strategy to recover them will be finalized today by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a meeting would be chaired by PM Imran Khan today where it would be mulled regarding ways to recover the PTI MNAs.

“MNAs from PTI and other political parties are being kept there,” he said and added, “Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri of the PPP have admitted horse trading and now the ECP’s action against it will highlight if its biased or not.”

He further called for notice against large contingent of armed members of Sindh police in Islamabad. Qureshi alleged that they were posted after cash boxes have been shifted to the House and termed it a bid to put democracy on sale.

