MNAs resignations: PTI mulls over strategy after NA speaker’s reply

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has mulled over future strategy after holding a meeting with the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding the resignations of the MNAs, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI chief Imran Khan chaired a session of the central leadership to mull over strategy after the NA speaker’s response regarding the resignations of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

Moreover, they also held consultations on the expected seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) in the next general elections.

READ: DEADLOCK PERSISTS AS NA SPEAKER INSISTS PTI MPS APPEAR IN PERSON

They also held discussions over the vote of confidence of the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources said that the PTI central leaders also held consultations on the dissolution of the assemblies after the CM’s vote of confidence. The session was attended by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Farman and others.

NA speaker’s stance

PTI leader Malik Aamir Dogar told the media that they met NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding the resignation issue. He said that the NA speaker stood with his stance which exhibits ill-intentions.

Dogar said that the PTI leadership will finalise its next strategy after the development. He clarified that not a single PTI MNAs is going against the party orders.

Deadlock persists

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his chamber today to discuss verification of resignations of the party lawmakers.

سپیکر راجہ پرویز اشرف سے ملاقات کے لیے پی ٹی آئی کے وفد کی سابق سپیکر اسد قیصر کی سربراہی میں پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس آمد، ملاقات میں پی ٹی آئی کے قومی اسمبلی سے استعفوں کے معاملے پر تبادلہ خیال۔ pic.twitter.com/KR9o8Phf8P — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) December 29, 2022

The delegation was headed by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser while other PTI leaders include Qasim Soori, Amir Dogar, Amjad Niazi and Faheem Khan. The speaker and the delegation discussed the matter related to the resignations of PTI MNAs in detail.

READ: “WILL DECIDE ON RESIGNATIONS AS PER NA RULES”, SAYS PERVAIZ ASHRAF

Speaking to the delegation, the NA speaker said that dialogues are the only solution in a parliamentary democracy, adding that the decision on the resignations will be made as per the Constitution and rules of the assembly.



However, he reiterated that every party MNA has to personally confirm his resignation.

The meeting came after PTI’s Chief Whip Amir Dogar yesterday contacted the NA speaker, requesting him to meet the PTI delegation.

The National Assembly Sunday announced a clear policy regarding the confirmation of resignations of the PTI members, according to which, every party MNA had to personally confirm his resignation.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI announced mass resignations from the lower house of parliament on April 11, a day after the ouster of then prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

