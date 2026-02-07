Mobile phones seriously affect children’s health: Experts warn

Karachi: Child health experts are warning parents against giving young children mobile phones, saying it can seriously affect their physical, mental, and psychological development.

Speaking on ARY News program ‘ Bakhabar Savera, pediatrician Dr. Waseem Ahmed Jamalvi urged parents, particularly mothers, to avoid giving phones to children under five.

“Using mobile phones at an early age is extremely harmful for a child’s growth,” he said. “It can lead to weak eyesight, sleep disturbances, irritability, and delays in learning and development.”

Dr. Jamalvi highlighted that children primarily learn from their parents and immediate environment. “Unfortunately, many mothers hand over phones to children just to keep them occupied,” he said.

Responding to a question, he cited international guidance, noting that the Australian government has restricted social media use for children under 16, while the World Health Organization advises against giving phones to children under two.

He explained that the first two years of life are crucial for brain development, with rapid growth of neurons continuing until around age five.

Dr. Jamalvi recommended that parents minimise their own mobile use, particularly when children are too young to understand its effects.

He also advised avoiding phone use during meals and before bedtime, as the blue light emitted from screens can harm both the eyes and the brain.