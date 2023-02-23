Friday, February 24, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Mobile app launched for Green, Orange Line passengers

test

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday introduced the “Breeze Mobile App” for the convenience of Green and Orange line metro service passengers, ARY News reported.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Co Ltd General Manager Abdul Aziz, while addressing the mobile app launching ceremony, said that a mobile app was introduced for Karachiites travelling on Green and Orange Line buses by the collaboration of SIDCL and the Ministry of Planning and Development.

He said that the app will enable passengers to track and trace the bus location, recharge the account and pay for the ticket to the Orange and Green Line metro services.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.