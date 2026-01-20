Mobile app launched for travelers to search petrol pumps across the country

ISLAMABAD: A search for a petrol pump during any traveling is a big headache now the problem has been resolved as a mobile app “Rahguzar” launched in the country, ARY News reported.

The petroleum Division of the federal government has launched the app to help the travellers and the transporters to identify registered and authorized petrol pumps across Pakistan.

The federal government took this decision in a bid to speed up the implementation of comprehensive reforms.

As per the petroleum division, a modern track-and-trace system is being introduced to curb fuel smuggling at petrol pumps and across the fuel supply chain.

The statement said a mobile application, “Raahguzar,” has been launched to provide verified information about legally approved petrol pumps, enabling consumers to identify registered and authorized fuel stations.

For an effective monitoring of oil tankers, a joint track-and-trace system has been developed in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Under the system, fuel tankers, terminals, and retail outlets are being linked through an integrated digital network.

The Petroleum Division said automatic tank gauges and digital nozzles will be installed at petrol pumps to ensure accurate measurement and monitoring of fuel quantity and quality.

Besides that the Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) will introduce a new online portal to ensure transparency in the bidding process for oil and gas exploration and production blocks.

The statement further said that an Explosives Track-and-Trace System has been made operational to enable real-time monitoring of the explosives supply chain, with two phases of the project already completed.

To strengthen enforcement against illegal petroleum trade, the amendments have been made to the Petroleum Act, 1934, introducing provisions for heavy fines and confiscation for the illegal sale and transportation of petroleum products.