Mobile phone snatchers shoot, wound 7-year-old in Karachi

KARACHI: A 7-year-old boy was shot and wounded by robbers in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Gadap City Police Station.

According to police, two armed robbers on a motorcycle held the child at gunpoint and snatched his mobile phone. When the child resisted, the robbers opened fire, injuring him. The assailants managed to flee the scene.

Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured boy to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). His condition was reported to be stable. Police inspected the scene and launched an investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that incidents of killings and injuries during snatching attempts have been occurring frequently in the city.

A day earlier, an armed robber stormed into a barber shop in Baldia Town, held customers hostage at gunpoint, and looted their valuables, Karachi police said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the robber entering the shop while waving a pistol. Customers and barbers quickly sat down in fear as he ordered them to comply.

He then searched each person individually, taking their mobile phones and cash before escaping. Police believe an accomplice was waiting outside on a motorcycle.