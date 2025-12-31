Mobile phone stolen on train recovered from Karachi Saddar mobile market

Karachi: Pakistan Railways police have successfully recovered a stolen mobile phone from Saddar mobile market and arrested the thief in Karachi, according to a statement from Karachi Division Railways Police on Wednesday.

On November 21, 2025, a passenger, Zohaib Iqbal’s, mobile phone was stolen on the Sukkur Express in the AC compartment at the Drigh Road Railway Station.

A case was registered at the Karachi Cantt Railway Police Station against the unknown thief.

Pakistan Railways said that the case was assigned to ASI Farmanullah, who, using modern investigative methods and professional expertise, arrested the primary suspect, Waseem Raja.

The arrested suspect revealed that he had sold the stolen mobile phone on November 25, 2025, at the Saddar Mobile Market in Karachi. Acting on this information, the police recovered the stolen mobile phone from the market.

The prompt and effective action of the Railways Police has been praised by citizens, and further investigations are ongoing, the statement added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reminded telecom consumers that all SIMs must be registered in the user’s own name.

In a statement, the PTA urged consumers to ensure responsible use of their SIMs and telecommunications services, warning that using SIMs registered in another individual’s name is a violation of applicable regulations.

The authority emphasized that any misuse of a SIM will be the sole responsibility of the registered user. Consumers are therefore required to ensure that their SIMs and mobile connections are used responsibly at all times.

According to the statement, registered users will be held individually accountable for all calls, messages, and data usage made through their SIMs or devices.

The PTA further urged consumers to comply with all relevant rules and regulations, cautioning that failure to do so may result in enforcement action in cases of violation.