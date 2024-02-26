Mobile phones banned in schools

PESHAWAR: In order to make the teaching environment a focus of attention, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government on Monday decided to impose a ban on usage of mobile phones in schools across the province, ARY News reported.

KPK’s Directorate of Education Department forwarded a letter to the education officers of all districts, asking them to ensure ban on use of mobile phones during school hours.

According to the Department of Education, the use of mobile phones during school hours hurts the student’s studies, so the use of mobile phones should be banned in the classroom.

The letter stated that the heads of the institution will receive mobile phones from all the staff in the morning.

It is further directed that in case of emergency, the staff should contact the landline or mobile phone of the school head, the staff can use their mobile phone only during free time. “It is necessary to take permission from the heads of the institution to take pictures or videos,” the letter stated.