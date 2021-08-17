Mobile service suspended in Karachi areas due to Muharram processions

KARACHI: Many parts of the metropolitan city have experienced suspension of mobile networks ahead of the Muharram 8 processions scheduled on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Saddar, Guru Mandir and Garden are amongst the areas that lay amid the procession route today and thus the networks here have been suspended owing to security concerns. The suspension reaches as far as Metropol and Sharea Faisal.

Separately, Abul Hassan Isphani road and Sohrab Goth are also amongst the swathes where mobile networks are made unavailable since early hours of today.

Sindh bans use of drone cameras on 8, 9, & 10th Muharram

Earlier for the similar security concerns, the Sindh government banned the use of drone cameras on 8, 9 and 10th of Muharram in the province.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh home department, the use of helicams on 8, 9, and 10th of Muharram has been prohibited across the province, while SHOs have been given special powers over violations under section 144.

Though the provincial government is satisfied with the security arrangements put in place, strict measures are being ensured for the safety of processions and the majalis, the notification read.

Karachi traffic plan for Muharram 8 to 10 released

It may be noted that the traffic police issued the city’s route and diversion plan, as per the link above, to help motorists choose the best and available route for their travels ahead of Ashura processions and Muharram-related religious gatherings and programs.