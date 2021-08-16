Mobile services to be suspended in sensitive vicinities on 9, 10th Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to suspend mobile services in sensitive districts on 9 and 10th Muharram owing to security reasons, ARY News reported on Monday.

The KP government decided to partly suspend mobile services in sensitive districts on the two days of Ashura.

The decision was taken in a law and order meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, inspector general (IG), commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs), civil and military officials.

The session was summoned to review the steps taken to maintain law and order and security arrangements during Muharram. The participants were briefed that holidays of all police officials have been cancelled, whereas, mobile phone services will be partly suspended on 9 and 10th Muharram.

Seven districts have been declared sensitive by the KP authorities while more than 33,000 cops were deployed for security duties besides establishing control rooms on provincial, divisional and district levels to monitor the mourning processions.

During the briefing, it was told that a total of 585 mourning processions and 5,500 majalis will be organised across KP. Moreover, the authorities were also taking action against the elements that are spreading religious hatred on social media platforms.

KP CM Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure the implementation of Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Muharram. He ordered the cancellation of holidays of hospital staff in sensitive areas. He also asked authorities to make arrangements for the accommodation of police officials.

Mahmood Khan said that the Afghanistan situation has a direct impact on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and it demands unusual security arrangements. He directed police forces to expedite action against the anti-state elements. The chief minister urged for close coordination between police and intelligence agency.