Your mobile servicec could be cut — Here’s what you need to check now

KARACHI: Mobile phone users in Pakistan have been urged to verify their identity records to avoid possible suspension of services, following a recent advisory by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

With mobile phone usage widespread across the country, regulators are taking steps to curb misuse linked to unverified or outdated records. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile services may be blocked if SIM cards are registered against expired, cancelled, or deceased individuals’ national identity cards.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has also advised citizens to check the status of their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to ensure they remain valid. SIMs registered against invalid or expired CNICs, or those belonging to deceased persons, are at risk of being blocked.

To avoid service disruption, citizens are advised to:

Renew expired CNICs through the PakID Mobile app, NADRA Registration Centres, or nearby eSahulat franchises.

Initiate cancellation of CNICs belonging to deceased family members through the same channels.

Follow PTA procedures to transfer or deactivate SIMs registered under a deceased person’s identity.

Authorities say these steps will help ensure uninterrupted access to mobile and other essential services, while preventing potential misuse of identity or SIMs in criminal, fraudulent, or terrorist activities.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) warned that mobile SIMs that remain inactive for six months will be blocked.

According to the reports, telecom operators are authorized to deactivate SIMs that have not been used for 180 consecutive days. SIMs on which no calls, SMS, or internet usage have been recorded during this period will be considered inactive and liable to suspension.

The PTA further stated that once a SIM is blocked due to inactivity, the number may be reissued to another user. After the number is reallocated, the previous subscriber will have no legal claim over it.

PTA advised mobile users to continue using their SIM cards responsibly to avoid deactivation and possible reassignment of their numbers.