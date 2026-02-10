Mobile phone users in Pakistan get new facility from PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has announced that calls to toll-free numbers, i.e., (0800XXXXX), will now be free for all mobile phone users, extending a facility that was previously limited to fixed-line customers.

In a statement, the PTA has stated that mobile users had earlier been charged standard call rates when dialling toll-free numbers beginning with 0800.

The authority said it reviewed the matter and took necessary initiatives to protect consumer interests and ensure equal access to telecom services.

It was further stated that following consultations with key stakeholders, including Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL), the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), local loop operators and cellular mobile operators, it was agreed that calls to local loop (LL) toll-free numbers would be free for all users.

The PTA has said the move reflects its commitment to promoting consumer rights, ensuring fair access to telecommunications services and creating a more user-friendly telecom environment across Pakistan.

PTA warns citizens against use of illegal foreign SIM cards

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned citizens against using illegal foreign SIMs.

The use of foreign SIM cards is not only unlawful but can also expose you to serious risks. Calls and messages made through such SIMs may compromise your personal and financial data and could lead to legal complications, the PTA said in a public advisory released on its Facebook page.