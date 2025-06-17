Is MobLand getting axed after just one season?

Tom Hardy’s hit crime drama MobLand might have left fans on the edge of their seats, but the future of the show is still not guaranteed.

A month has passed since the dramatic Season 1 finale landed on Paramount+, yet there has been no official word about a second season.

MobLand has a star studded cast consisting of Hardy, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

The series tells the story of the brutal world of Irish-British organised crime.

The series has been praised for its dark, Shakespearean themes of power, betrayal, and survival. Despite solid reviews and strong audience support, MobLand is still waiting for a green light for more episodes.

Tom Hardy plays a central role in the power struggle that ended Season 1 with chaos and uncertainty. As his character tries to gain control of a crumbling empire, fans have grown even more attached to the complex web of drama.

Many are now hoping to see Tom Hardy return to the screen in Season 2 to continue the story. Other cast members, including Pierce Brosnan and Joanne Froggatt, have also voiced hope about returning.

But even Tom Hardy himself hasn’t been given any updates, and the writers are keeping things quiet. Despite the silence from Paramount+, the show remains in the global Top 10 proof of how popular it has become.

Season 1 of MobLand ended with Hardy’s character locked in an uneasy alliance, while other key players, like Helen Mirren’s Maeve and Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad, sit behind bars.

As the battle between the gangs carry on, fans of Tom Hardy are eager to see what’s next.

For now, the future of MobLand remains a mystery. But viewers are keeping the hope alive that Tom Hardy will return to lead the bloody saga in another gripping season.