Model Mushk Kaleem getting married to Nadir Zia

Model Mushk Kaleem on Friday announced that she will be getting married to her friend Nadir Zia in December.

The celebrity made the announcement by sharing a 15-second video on her picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

“Alhumdullillah.🤍 Twenty days to go!✨ The countdown has begun.♥️” the caption read.

The video sees the dates of the wedding ceremonies.

Their nikkah will take place on December 15 followed by wedding reception on December 17. The reception will happen in two days.

Recently, Mushk Kaleem took to Instagram where she posted pictures with Nadir Zia.

Mushk Kaleem is popular on social media with thousands of followers on Instagram. She keeps the fans updated by sharing pictures of her photoshoots and modelling stint.

Here are few of them.

The model has walked down the ramp in several fashion shows and has won accolades as well. She won the Best Model (Female) award in ARY People’s Choice Awards in March this year.

