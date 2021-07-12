Model Nayab not raped, suspect spotted in CCTV footage: Lahore police ‎

LAHORE: The police on Monday claimed to have spotted a suspect roaming around the residence of Lahore-based model Nayab before her murder besides also confirming that she was not raped, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while sharing development in the probe said that she was not raped and the murderer undressed her in order to give an impression that she was sexually assaulted.

“We have taken the model’s vehicle into our possession and are also taking leads in the investigation from data retrieved from her mobile phone,” they said.

The police have also acquired footage from the CCTV cameras installed around the victim’s home in Lahore’s DHA. “A suspicious man is spotted in the footage roaming around her residence before the murder,” they said.

Earlier in the day, police handed over the body of Lahore-based model Nayab, who was found dead at her house in Lahore’s DHA, to her legal heirs for last rites after an autopsy.

According to her post-mortem report, the 29-year-old model was strangled to death with bruises found on her neck.

A police official said the case was being investigated from different angles, including death due to possible resistance during a robbery bid.

Earlier, the police filed a case on the complaint of her stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

“When I visited her [Nayab] house on Sunday evening, she was lying unconscious on the floor,” he told police. He said that window of her room was also broken and there were marks on her neck.