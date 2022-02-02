Model Sabeeka Imam files complaint with FIA after acid attack threats

Actor and model Sabeeka Imam on Wednesday approached the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency after receiving acid attack threats, ARY News reported.

In an application submitted to FIA, the British-Pakistani actor has requested the cybercrime wing to take action against the social media user who hurled abuses at her and threatened to throw acid at the starlet.

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation has assured her action against the accused.

The celebrity yesterday shared a still of the threat she received from the unknown netizen on Instagram

In an alarming note, the social media user said that he would throw acid on her, adding that she should be removed from society like the late influencer Qandeel Baloch.

The unidentified person claimed to receive threats from her and fellow celebrity Danish Taimoor, adding that may Almighty Allah give death to her and her mother.

Sabeeka Imam, in the caption, said that strict action needs to be taken in the matter. She tagged the British High Commission Pakistan along with Cyber Crime Wing – FIA, British Council Pakistan and the British Council in the picture.

