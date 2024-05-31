Model Sawa Pontyjska sues Cannes Film Festival

Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska has said that she is suing the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival after she was allegedly brutally restrained by the security staff.

In an interview with the BBC, the model revealed that she filed a legal complaint against event organisers after a female security guard caused her pain and trauma at the premiere of Marcello Mio.

According to Sawa Pontyjska, she was frightened after the guard locked her in a “bear hug” as she was at the top of the Palais des Festivals staircase on May 21.

“I was trying to escape from this lock. I went down, and I started to run away on the stairs because it was the way back [out],” said the Ukrainian model. “She was trying to push me in[side], so nobody can see what she’s doing with me. Then she kicked me out through the back door.”

Pontyjska also shared a clip of the confrontation on TikTok which went viral and garnered over 16 million views.

In the viral video, the female guard has her arms wrapped around the model and is trying to drag Pontyjska inside.

The two are later seen exchanging words as Pontyjska’s knees buckle to the ground.

However, she quickly stands up and breaks free before being confronted by additional security personnel.

Sawa Pontyjska in her complaint is now alleging Cannes Film Festival of “physical assault and psychological damage” and is seeking around $108,300 in damages.

Earlier, singer Kelly Rowland also complained of bad behaviour by an unnamed guard who got into a heated spat with her.

The guard made headlines when she tried to usher Kelly Rowland up the stairs at the same premiere.

Another footage of the guard with South Korean actress Yoona and Dominican actress Massiel Taveras also went viral.