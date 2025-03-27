Model Trinette Lucas slams colour-shaming trolls, calling her ‘jamadaar’

Pakistani supermodel Trinette Lucas called out a social media troll, who tried to colour-shame her by calling her a jamadaar (sweeper).

Taking to her Instagram stories, Pakistan’s leading female supermodel Trinette Lucas called out a colour-shaming troll, who commented ‘Jamadaar‘ on her recent hair transformation video.

“I was going through a video I recently posted and there was this comment that someone left behind, calling me a jamadaar, which I laughed off at first,” Lucas said. “But then I asked myself, why was I laughing, because it’s actually not funny at all, it is sad.”

“It’s really sad that this is the world we live in, where we think we’re so much better than everyone else, based on how we look and what we do. That we think it’s okay to use terms like maasi (maid) and jamadaar, and words that we think are ‘bad’ and we can use to belittle someone,” added the fashion celebrity, who has modelled for some of the top designers and brands of the country. “But really, there is no shame in being a jamadaar.”

Lucas continued, “I know why people call me a jamadaar or maasi! It has a lot to do with the colour of my skin, so it doesn’t even offend me anymore, because I have been hearing this since I was a child.”

“But it does offend me and makes me angry and sad that this is still where we are at and have so much work to do. I keep thinking that I’ve made some kind of a difference – I’m in fashion, I’m a model, I’m really unapologetic about the way that I look and my skin and I really own it and all of these things are true. But do I think we have a lot more work to do? Yes,” she concluded. “The fashion industry is a small community, a small group of people, a bubble but there’s a lot more work we need to do.”

