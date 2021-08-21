Moderate earthquake hits Karachi, no loss reported

KARACHI: A moderate earthquake has struck Karachi, the capital of the Sindh province, National Seismic Monitoring Centre confirmed as no loss of life has been reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, an earthquake measured 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the metropolis, with its tremors witnessed in various parts of the metropolis.

It said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 72 kilometers from Karachi in the North East at the depth of 15 kilometers. No reports pertaining to loss of life and property have been reported after the tremors so far.

Earthquakes have not frequently hit Karachi and the last time it was in November 2020, when Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the metropolis.

The moderate-intensity quake of 3.6 magnitude at Richter Scale jolted the port city in the morning at 6:17 AM, according to the seismic monitoring centre.

The epicenter of the quake was 100 kilometers distance in Southeast of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometers, the seismic monitoring centre said.