Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Multan, other parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Earthquake tremors jolted Multan and several other parts of Punjab, PDMA Punjab said in a statement on Tuesday.

The earthquake intensity measured 4.8 on the Richter scale, a spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in its report.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was 126 kilometers’ distance in the west of Multan at a depth of 55 kilometers,” PDMA stated.

Provincial administration engaged in scrutiny of damage to building structures. “The provincial control room and district emergency operation centres have been on alert,” D.G. PDMA stated.

Earlier in September earthquake jolted Islamabad, parts of Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors began from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, with a recorded depth of 111 kilometres.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Mardan, Hangu, Nowshera, Battagram, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Buner, Attock, Mianwali, and Gujranwala.

These tremors follow a series of earlier shocks in the region, with experts warning of ongoing tectonic activity due to Pakistan’s location near the Eurasian and Indian plate junction.

Earlier, a major earthquake devastated eastern Afghanistan claiming several hundreds of lives in country.

In the relief effort, Pakistan sent essential food items, medicines, and daily-use supplies to assist Afghan communities affected by the 6.0-magnitude earthquake.