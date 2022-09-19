Moderate intensity quake jolts Roundu in GB, five injured

GILGIT: At least five persons were injured in 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Roundu district of Gilgit-Baltistan region, citing a government official, ARY News reported on Monday.

Medium intensity tremors struck the area in the wee hours of Monday at 4:10am, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at the distance of 75 KM southeast of Gilgit at the depth of 40 KM.

Jaglot-Skardu road has been closed at several points owing to moderate intensity quake. The road was blocked after a landslide near Maloopa village in Skardu’s Roundu valley.

Assistant Commissioner Roundu Muhammad Awais has said that at least five persons have been injured in the earthquake, three of them have been shifted to Skardu and two to Gilgit for medical attendance.

Earthquake tremors have damaged roads and water channels to a largescale, the AC said. “There are reports of aftershock of the quake,” he further said.

Final details about the losses will be provided after opening of the road links, he said. The administration’s teams are active to provide relief to affected persons, he added.

Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority has stated that the officials assessing losses by the earthquake.

Several tourists have been stranded in the area owing to blocked roads.

