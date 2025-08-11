Karachi to have modern railway station next month

FAISALABAD: Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced that modern railway station will be inaugurated in Karachi on September 10.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, Pakistan Railways is implementing short- and long-term projects nationwide to modernise operations,” Hanif Abbasi said while speaking to media during his visit to Faisalabad railway station.

Abbasi highlighted that ticketing has been fully digitized, a train tracking system is active, ATMs have been installed at major stations, and Wi-Fi services are being rolled out at 40 Punjab railway stations with the support of the provincial government.

He stated that outsourcing of certain services will be completed by September 30, including 9–11 passenger and freight trains, guest houses, special saloons, hospitals, schools, and other facilities, aiming to boost service quality and revenue.

Special saloons previously reserved for officials are now available for the public at reasonable rates.

Abbasi noted that cleanliness at key stations has been handed over to solid waste management companies, while food quality at stations will be monitored directly by provincial food authorities.

The railways minister revealed that the Punjab government is investing Rs 50 billion in railway uplift projects covering eight upgraded routes, while Rs 250 billion is allocated for a new double track and modern signal system between Lahore and Rawalpindi, reducing travel time to 2–2.5 hours.

Other works include the Shahdara–Raiwind linear park, station upgrades in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Taxila, and track improvement from Sheikh Zaid to Kuchlak in Balochistan.

Additionally, Rohri Station will be upgraded under an agreement with the Sindh government, and Karachi’s modernized station will be inaugurated on September 10.