Modern washroom to be built on 20 railway stations across country

Pakistan Railways on Tuesday decided to include the private sector to enhance service and improve profits, the private sector would build modern washrooms at 20 railway stations, ARY News reported.

Railway and Aviation Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique held multiple sessions of Pakistan Railways on August 16, 2022. A decision to cooperate with the private sector to enhance profits and improve services was made in the meetings held under Railways Minister.

Railway sources say that the Private sector would build modern washrooms on 20 railway stations across the country. Passenger travel would be made easier to improve the service quality, they added.

They added that the decision to reinstate the Railway Estate Development and Marketing Company (Redemco). Officers will be appointed to serve as CEO and Secretary Redemco.

Officers and staff will also be appointed at the Gawadar office of the Pakistan Railways.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Railways clarified that the discount on all train fares that came into effect from July 15 will end on August 16.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that Pakistan Railways had announced a 10 per cent discount on train fares from July 15 that will end at midnight of August 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced a 10 % cut in fares for the passengers travelling in the economy class of main express trains for a period of one month.

