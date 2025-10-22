Modernity and Security: Govt decides to roll out completely redesigned Passport

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to completely change the design of the passport. For this purpose, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) has gotten permission from the Interior Ministry, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the new passport design will also register the mother’s name along with the father’s name.

Pictures of provincial historical and important buildings will also be included in the new passport.

A new security feature would also be added to the new passport, and the printing of the new passports will start soon.

Clarification Issued

The Department of Passport and Immigration has, however, issued a clarification regarding the new passport.

The provinces’ historical buildings will be printed on the visa pages.

The printing of the passport booklets continues at the Security Printing Corporation.

The passport department said that changes to the features are being made under the principles of modernity and harmony.

The passport department further stated that no other change besides the features is being made in the passport.

Earlier in September this year, Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi has announced a key innovation in Pakistan’s passport issuance system, indicating that the passport backlog has been completely eradicated across the country, ARY News reported.

The milestone was announced while Bangladesh High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain paid visit to the Passport Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the visit, the High Commissioner visited different areas of the facility and went through the passport production process.

DG Passports described him on the recent technological advancements, including modern lamination techniques, enhanced security features, streamlined online services for overseas Pakistanis and the process of passport issuance system.

Mustafa Qazi highlighted that the department has successfully cleaned the completely both locally in Pakistan and globally, indicating a key milestone for the Directorate.

According to the reports, the Passport office has issued over 3.3 million passports Since July 1, over 3.3 million passports, including urgent and fast-track categories.

Now, citizens are may collect their passports directly from regional offices without waiting for notifications.

The High Commissioner lauded the passport department’s reforms and showed his interest in the incorporation of artificial intelligence within the passport issuance system and production process.

He described the quick eradication of the backlog as an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects Pakistan’s commitment to standardising its public service infrastructure.