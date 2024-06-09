Modi set to take oath for third term as India’s PM today

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in on Sunday for a third term after worse-than-expected election results left him reliant on coalition partners to govern.

With Modi yet to announce the makeup of this cabinet, the ceremony at the presidential palace on Sunday evening at 7:15 local time (1345 GMT).

Narendra Modi by taking oath of the India’s prime minister third time this evening will equalize Jawahar Lal Nehru’s record.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe — as well as leaders of Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives are due to attend the ceremony and following state banquet.

Sanitary worker, labourer and transgender will be chief guests of the ceremony.

Security was tight in the capital New Delhi on Sunday, with thousands of troops and police deployed as regional leaders flew in.

Police has declared New Delhi as no-fly zone. Some entry points of the city would also closed as a security measure, according to Indian media reports. Commandoes will also be deployed for security of the oath-taking ceremony.

Modi laid flowers on Sunday at the memorial to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, before the Hindu nationalist leader paid his respects at the national war memorial.