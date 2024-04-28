Modi terrorising nation as he is losing ground: Congress leader

President of the Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge, accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “terrorizing” the nation while campaigning in Assam for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge said that Modi’s actions are driven by desperation, as he is losing popular support. He urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to maintain a fair and level playing field during the elections.

He criticized Modi’s tactics, saying, “He’s trying to intimidate everyone by misusing agencies like the CBI and ED. In contrast, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh never resorted to such fear-mongering during his 10-year tenure. Modi’s credibility is dwindling, and his words no longer carry weight.”

Earlier this week, Modi had criticised Congress’s manifesto accusing it of trying to amend a law to ‘snatch’ assets of the citizens.

Modi had said that Congress and its allies have an eye on people’s income and assets. “They want to amend the law to snatch the asset and mangalsutra of our mothers and sisters”.

Kharge said that the BJP is spreading lies about Congress’s election manifesto and trying to give it a religious angle. “Everything in our manifesto is for the poor, youth, farmers and women, but they are saying that it is the Muslim League’s manifesto. This is shameful,” he said.

He said that PM Modi should read the Congress manifesto first. “Let him read it first and we can have a discussion on it later,” he added.

Speaking at a public rally in Assam’s Barpeta, Kharge said that PM and home minister Amit Shah are selling government-owned enterprises like railways, roads, ports and airports and their prime buyers are Adani and Ambani.

“They promised to bring back the so-called black money and to give ₹15 lakhs to everyone, instead, they have waived off Rs.16 lakh crore of the rich businessmen. This is their concept of development, they are not for the country’s development,” Kharge added.

On the offer made by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asking Kharge to join the BJP ahead of the polls, the Congress chief said, “I am the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, I was the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha as well, where Modiji is the leader, I’d answer him not a chief minister.”

“Who is my opponent in Parliament? Modi. I have little competence in Parliamentary affairs so I will speak to Modi. Why is he (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) bothered? Let him face our people here and then speak about me.”

Assam went to polls in the first two phases. In the third phase, which is scheduled to take place on May 7, polling will take place in four Lok Sabha seats – Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri.

The phase one of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and will continue till June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.